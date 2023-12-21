96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY announces ‘becoming THE CROW’ short film

December 21, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

HARDY is set to release his new short film, becoming THE CROW, on January 11.

Arriving on YouTube, the film will chronicle HARDY’s career, life on tour and the concept of his latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

“I hope that in five years and I have three or four records out, that somebody will be like, ‘If you want to know who HARDY is, go listen to the mockingbird & THE CROW,’” HARDY shares in the trailer. “It’s an era of my life and artistry that has perfectly encapsulated who I am.”

HARDY’s also inviting fans to a private screening in Nashville on January 11, before becoming THE CROW drops on YouTube. For more details and to RSVP, head to HARDY’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post HARDY announces ‘becoming THE CROW’ short film appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
6:41pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:38pm
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been UnderShania Twain
6:34pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:31pm
Rodeo ManGarth Brooks & Ronnie Dunn
6:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
2

TV's Evolution Unveiled: Inside 'Pandora’s Box' with Peter Biskind
3

Caprock Classic 64th Annual Basketball Tournament
4

Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll for 12/08/23
5

Riding the 'Joyride' Wave: Karina Rykman