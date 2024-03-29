HARDY dug into Joe Diffie’s “old recordings from the ’90s” for ‘HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE’

HARDY‘s star-studded Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE, has arrived.

The 17-track collection comprises duet renditions of some of Joe’s songs and hits, with the help of some of country music’s biggest stars, including Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire.

Speaking to the press ahead of DIFFTAPE‘s release, HARDY shared about the project’s genesis and how they dug back into Joe’s archived recordings for the album.

“By the grace of God, HIXTAPE number three is going to be a little bit different and it’s going to be called DIFFTAPE. We have gotten a hold of all of Joe Diffie’s old recordings from the ’90s, the actual sessions themselves,” Hardy explains.

“We have basically done what we do with HIXTAPE and we’ve taken some of Joe’s vocals out and all that, and we’ve added some of the biggest singers in country music to help him sing some of his biggest hits,” he continues. “It’s going to be bad*** and I’m really excited about it.”

HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE is out now on all digital music platforms.

Here’s the full track list for HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE:

“John Deere Green (Joe Diffie, Morgan Wallen & HARDY)”

“Pickup Man (Joe Diffie, Post Malone)”

“Ships That Don’t Come In (Joe Diffie, Toby Keith & Luke Combs)”

“Third Rock From The Sun (Joe Diffie, Blake Shelton, HARDY & Brooks & Dunn)”

“Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die) (Joe Diffie, Tracy Lawrence, Lainey Wilson &The Difftones)”

“Bigger Than The Beatles (Joe Diffie, Jon Pardi & Old Dominion)”

“Honky Tonk Attitude (Joe Diffie, Luke Bryan & Randy Houser)”

“Is It Cold In Here (Joe Diffie, Reba McEntire & Jake Worthington)”

“Texas Size Heartache (Joe Diffie, Clint Black & Larry Fleet)”

“Home (Joe Diffie, Darius Rucker & Hailey Whitters)”

“C-O-U-N-T-R-Y (Joe Diffie, Aaron Tippin & ERNEST)”

“So Help Me Girl (Joe Diffie, Mark Wills & Nate Smith)”

“New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame) (Joe Diffie, Randall King & Sammy Kershaw)”

“If The Devil Danced In Empty Pockets (Joe Diffie, Jack Ingram & Koe Wetzel)”

“A Night To Remember (Joe Diffie, Lauren Watkins & Kameron Marlowe)”

“In Another World (Joe Diffie, Chris Young)”

“Life Had Plans For Me (Joe Diffie, HARDY & Parker Diffie)”

