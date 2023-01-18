96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY gives wing to ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’

January 18, 2023 12:00PM CST
Big Loud

HARDY‘s sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, drops Friday, and the hit singer/songwriter’s getting ready to promote it in a big way. 

He and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson will do their top 15 hit “wait in the truck” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 25. The only time they’ve performed it together previously was on the CMA Awards last November.

The following morning, HARDY will perform the album cut “screen” during the third hour of NBC’s Today show.

Since the mockingbird & THE CROW is a two-part, 17-track odyssey that combines rock and country, HARDY’s got some pretty cool plans to showcase the record live at two legendary Los Angeles venues. On Monday, January 23, he’ll perform the country tunes at the Troubadour and do the rock jams at The Roxy.

From there, the Mississippi native heads out on his 16-date headlining tour with Jameson Rodgers and rock band Blame My Youth. It kicks off February 16 in Indianapolis.

