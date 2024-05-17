96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY goes “Psycho” with debut rock album, ‘Quit!!’

May 17, 2024 3:50PM CDT
Courtesy of Big Loud Rock

HARDY has unveiled the track list and cover for his debut rock album, Quit!!

Arriving July 12, the project features 13 songs, including the previously released title track“Rockstar” and “Psycho,” which arrived alongside HARDY’s announcement on Friday.

“I know that you guys are dying to hear new music, and I will tell you we’re going to drop a lot of songs between now and then and you’re going to hear a lot of new songs. We’re going to play a lot of new songs live, so don’t worry,” HARDY shares in an Instagram video. “But I want to let you know the album comes out July 12, and it is awesome and I’m so excited for y’all to hear it.”

“Psycho” is accompanied by its music video, which features HARDY as a heartbroken lunatic lamenting his post-breakup woes in a straitjacket.

Quit!! is the follow-up to HARDY’s 2023 half-country and half-rock album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

Quit!! is available for preorder and presave now.

