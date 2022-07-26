      Weather Alert

Hardy partners with Busch Light for theatre tour this summer

Jul 26, 2022 @ 11:00am

ABC

Hardy is taking his expansive catalog of hits into an intimate setting. 

The hitmaker is teaming up with Busch Light for an exclusive tour, Busch Country: One Night Only featuring HARDY, that takes him to three small theaters across the Midwest later this summer. He’ll perform in Chicago on August 23; Madison, WI on August 28 and will close out the trek in Columbus, Ohio on September 30. 

Hardy will perform his many hit songs while sharing the stories behind each one.

“I am so excited. It’s going to be really fun, it’s going to be very up close and personal, back to the really small stages,” Hardy expresses in a video. “I know it’s going to be a really good time.” 

Tickets are not available for sale to the public. The only way into the show is to win tickets by entering the contest via the Busch website, listening to your local country radio station for ticket giveaways and following Hardy on socials.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022
You May Also Like
Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang's Chicken Finger Challenge
Nashville notes: Brandy Clark’s Campfire Sessions + more
Nashville notes: Jake Owen, Chase Rice + more
Kelsea Ballerini announces 10-stop Heartfirst Tour: “I’ve really missed you”
Kane Brown returns to pop with new single, “Grand”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On