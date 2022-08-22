Hardy plots four Wall to Wall dates with assists from Jackson Dean and hard rockers Puddle of Mudd

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hardy is gearing up for four hard-charging headlining dates in December.

He dubbed the short run of shows the Wall to Wall Tour, taking the name from one of the lyrics of his genre blending, hard rock-infused new song, “Sold Out.”

In keeping with those themes, he’s bringing long-standing rock outfit Puddle of Mudd to the stage with him for one of the dates in Columbia, South Carolina. The other three shows will feature gravelly voiced “Don’t Come Lookin’” up-and-comer Jackson Dean.

“I’m stoked to take this Wall to Wall Tour on the road,” the singer says.“We’re hitting some cities and venues that I absolutely love; I’m happy to have Jackson out with me and honored that the guys from Puddle of Mudd are joining us in Columbia.”

Hardy also says fans can expect the shows to be loud and full of energy.

“It’s going to be a great time — a loud time — every night, and it’s just the beginning of what we have in store,” he promises. “See you out there.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

