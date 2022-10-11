Hardy to embark on 2023 the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour

Big Loud Records

One day after announcing the release of his sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, Hardy will embark on a headlining tour of the same name next year.

Hardy and opening acts Jameson Rodgers and band Blame My Youth will visit venues in 16 cities across the U.S. over the course of three months.

The trek begins on February 16 in Indianapolis, IN and concludes on April 29 in Irving, TX. Along the way, they’ll stop at The Tabernacle in Atlanta on March 2, The Fillmore in Minneapolis and New Orleans on April 12 and April 21, respectively, and more.

The mockingbird & THE CROW, which includes his current single “wait in the truck” featuring Lainey Wilson, will be released on January 20.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I’ve been thinking about since we started the recording process,” Hardy says. “This album is my best work so far. I truly believe that, and I want this tour to reflect that every night. Excited to have my buddies Blame My Youth and Jameson out with me; it’s going to be crazy.”

Tickets go on sale on October 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

This December, Hardy will headline his previously announced Wall to Wall Tour with “Don’t Come Lookin’” singer Jackson Dean.

