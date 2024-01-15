96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY’s ‘becoming THE CROW’ short film hits YouTube

January 15, 2024 10:00AM CST
ABC

Ever wondered how HARDY soared to become the country and rock-melding superstar he is today? Well, he’s detailing that journey and more in a new short film, becoming THE CROW.

Out now on YouTube, the film document’s HARDY’s fast-rising career, live shows and all that went into conceptualizing his latest studio album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

“It’s an era of my life and artistry that has perfectly encapsulated who I am,” HARDY says of the project in the film’s trailer.

Most recently, HARDY dropped “QUIT!!” and announced its namesake 15-date summer tour. Kip MooreTravis DenningElla Langley and Stephen Wilson Jr. will serve as openers on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time, with select fan presales starting Tuesday, January 16.

