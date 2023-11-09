96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY’s ‘HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE’ will pay homage to Joe Diffie

November 9, 2023 10:30AM CST
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Fresh off his CMA Awards performance with Morgan Wallen and Post MaloneHARDY has announced his upcoming Joe Diffie tribute project, HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE.

Set to arrive March 29, the collection is a collaboration between HARDY and The Diffie Estate that will pay homage to the late ’90s country icon’s legacy and catalog.

“I’m super excited about DIFFTAPE. I think it’s a one-of-a-kind project and we’re the first people to do something like this,” HARDY shares. “Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family’s blessing to do it, it’s all really special.”

“Joe epitomized the ’90s country voice – he was so good about hearing and cutting hits, recording amazing songs. On a personal level, I only got to meet Joe once, but he was extremely nice to me, and this was in my first year of being an artist when I was an absolute nobody,” adds HARDY. “He was so, so kind to me and that memory I have of him is truly special to me, too.”

“The Diffie Estate is thrilled to partner with Big Loud and HARDY in preserving and revitalizing Joe Diffie’s musical legacy,” shares the estate. “With their shared excitement and passion, this collaboration promises to carry on the incredible journey of a true legend.”

Fans can preview HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE via the “Pickup Man” featuring Diffie and Post Malone, and “John Deere Green” featuring Diffie, HARDY and Wallen.

