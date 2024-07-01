HARDY’s letting you hear ‘Quit!!’ before it drops

Eager to hear HARDY‘s new album, Quit!!, before it arrives July 12? You’re in luck.

The country rocker has announced eight album-listening events happening across the country on July 7 and July 10. It’ll take place at various record stores in Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, Portland, Seattle and more, and you’ll get to hear the unreleased project in its entirety.

For more information, head to HARDY’s social platform X.

Quit!!, featuring the earlier released tracks “SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song),” “JIM BOB,” “PSYCHO,” “ROCKSTAR” and the title track, is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.