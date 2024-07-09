96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY’s ‘Quit!!’ release week includes in-store signing, album listening party + more

July 9, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

HARDY‘s lined up several exciting events for you this Quit!! album release week.

On Thursday at midnight ET, Quit!! will arrive alongside new merch and a music video for the Knox-assisted “Happy Hour.” 

Friday’s stacked with three events: a tattoo shop pop-up and Walmart in-store album signing in Cincinnati, and a virtual listening party. HARDY will join fans for both the Walmart signing and virtual listening party.

The “TRUCK BED” singer will wrap things up Saturday with a livestream of his Fort Loramie, Ohio, concert via Veeps.

For more details, head over to HARDY’s Instagram.

Quit!! is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tie UpZac Brown Band
6:26pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:23pm
AustinDasha
6:20pm
Make You Miss MeSam Hunt
6:16pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:09pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith To Be Honored With Star-Studded Nashville Celebration
2

Luke Bryan Hitched A Ride From Strangers To His First CMA Fest
3

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Celebrate 18 Years Of Marriage
4

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
5

Top 5 Things to Do in July With Your Kids