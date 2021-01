Harlequin / Hallmark Book Author Janice Lynn Talks “Wrapped Up in Christmas Joy”

“Wrapped up in Christmas Joy”, author Janice Lynn would rather give up chocolate than pasta, continues to be a Nurse Practitioner while writing romance novels. She goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.