Harmony Public School Welcomes Students Back to School and Implements Early Release Fridays

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is excited to be welcoming students back to campus on Monday, August 14 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Harmony will be implementing early release Fridays this school year. All staff members will be able to leave Friday afternoon as soon as students are dismissed, at roughly 1p.m. “This initiative was implemented to give teachers and staff more time for themselves and their family,” said Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent, Dr. Kamil Yilmaz.

Harmony remains committed to helping students attain their highest academic potential, by providing a curriculum that offers students hands-on learning, and the opportunity to master challenging academic concepts and advanced problem-solving skills that will benefit them throughout their life.

Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools that provide high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – Grade 8.