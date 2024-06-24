Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Makes The Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll List. The Educational Results Partnership (ERP), a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released its annual “Honor Roll” list of top-performing schools in Texas. This is the ninth year that ERP has completed the Honor Roll, recognizing top public schools, school districts and charter schools that have outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations. The recognition is presented in collaboration with the Texas Business Leadership Council (TBLC). In total, 835 schools in Texas made the Honor Roll, approximately 12 percent of the schools in the state. The full list of Honor Roll schools is now posted on ERP’s website at edresults.org/honor-roll.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized by the Educational Results Partnership on their Honor Roll list,” said Dr. Kamil Yilmaz, Harmony Public Schools West Texas Superintendent. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff.”

“This year’s Honor Roll shines a positive light on schools where students are learning the fundamental skills that employers value and look for,” said Dan Kinney ERP’s Board Chair. “We are proud to recognize these higher performing schools and plan on learning about their best practices for accelerating student learning in the critical areas of reading, writing and math.”

The program is part of a national effort to engage business leaders in recognizing successful schools and educational systems and promote best practices that improve student outcomes. Honor Roll schools are recognized for demonstrating consistently higher levels of student achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. To learn more about the methodology used to determine the 2023 Honor Roll schools and districts, click here.

“The Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in Texas based solely on objective student achievement data,” said ERP’s Chief Executive Officer James Lanich, Ph.D. “The goal of the Honor Roll program is to use data to find and highlight successful schools and encourage collaboration among educators on best practices for raising student achievement.”

“ERP is all about improving educational equity and promoting career readiness for all students, regardless of family income, background or ZIP code,” said Lanich. “By shining a light on successful systems and practices, we hope to spark dialogue amongst educators to replicate best practices throughout the state.”

“Texas Business Leadership Council is proud to partner with ERP to recognize higher performing schools in our state that are preparing students with the skills needed to be successful in a globally competitive workforce,” said Justin Yancy, TBLC President.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 61 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 25 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year.

To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 62 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

About Educational Results Partnership

Educational Results Partnership (ERP) is a nonprofit organization that applies data science and predictive analytics to identify successful public education systems, practices, programs, and policies that are delivering the best results for students. ERP has accumulated the nation’s largest database on student achievement from kindergarten into the labor market. In partnership with educators and employers, ERP charts the pathways that lead to academic success and living-wage jobs. ERP’s goal is to ensure that more students are equipped to enter the workforce with the skills today’s global economy demands.

About Campaign for Business and Education Excellence

The Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE) aims to improve economic mobility for the next generation of learners by matching talent to jobs and career opportunities. Aligning academic achievements with job market needs, the campaign engages employers while helping learners pursue careers matched to their existing skills and abilities. Learners across the United States can discover how their education opens doors to immediate career opportunities.

About Texas Business Leadership Council

The Texas Business Leadership Council is a statewide network of CEOs and senior business executives who advance a long-term vision of a prosperous Texas in a globally competitive business environment. Visit https://txblc.org/ .

