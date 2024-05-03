Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students
May 3, 2024 12:26PM CDT
Harmony Science Academy announced today that it has each been recognized as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Harmony School of Endeavor, Harmony School of Excellence, and Harmony Science Academy-Pflugerville had to meet a variety of criteria such as the percentage of students participating in PLTW, the percentage of students who participate in more than one PLTW unit, the number of PLTW units offered, and efforts to ensure equitable access to PLTW courses. The Endeavor campus earned two awards for both its middle school (PLTW Gateway designation) and high school.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a distinguished school by Project Lead The Way. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing high-quality STEM education,” said John Demir, Harmony Science Academy Lubbock Principal.
Research shows that the middle and high school grades play a pivotal role in influencing college and career success. During this transitional time, it’s crucial to provide students with access to relevant, engaging, and real-world learning experiences that expose the range of career paths and possibilities available to them. Whether designing an automated robotics system or exploring aerospace by creating designs and prototypes, PLTW Gateway students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop confidence in STEM subjects.
“We are honored to recognize Harmony Public Schools for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects but preparing them for future careers and life beyond the classroom.”
For more information about PLTW’s Distinguished Program Recognition, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.
About Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 62 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 25 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations with rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.
-END-
More about: