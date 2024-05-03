Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students

Harmony Science Academy announced today that it has each been recognized as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Harmony School of Endeavor, Harmony School of Excellence, and Harmony Science Academy-Pflugerville had to meet a variety of criteria such as the percentage of students participating in PLTW, the percentage of students who participate in more than one PLTW unit, the number of PLTW units offered, and efforts to ensure equitable access to PLTW courses. The Endeavor campus earned two awards for both its middle school (PLTW Gateway designation) and high school.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a distinguished school by Project Lead The Way. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing high-quality STEM education,” said John Demir, Harmony Science Academy Lubbock Principal. Research shows that the middle and high school grades play a pivotal role in influencing college and career success. During this transitional time, it’s crucial to provide students with access to relevant, engaging, and real-world learning experiences that expose the range of career paths and possibilities available to them. Whether designing an automated robotics system or exploring aerospace by creating designs and prototypes, PLTW Gateway students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop confidence in STEM subjects.