Harmony Science Academy to Host City-Wide Math Competition

Harmony Science Academy will be hosting its 3rd annual Math competition tomorrow Saturday, May 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Lubbock math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment for mathematics. Students participating in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school.

This math competition will consist of 40 multiple-choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with 5 tiebreaker questions. The top 3 winners will receive prizes including a Dell Inspiron Laptop, Tiny Hawk 3 FPV Drone, and a Miko Mini AI Robot.

Harmony Public Schools are tuition-free, family-focused public charter schools providing a high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year.