Harmony Science Academy to Host City-Wide Math Competition
May 17, 2024 9:02AM CDT
Harmony Science Academy will be hosting its 3rd annual Math competition tomorrow Saturday, May 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Lubbock math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment for mathematics. Students participating in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school.
This math competition will consist of 40 multiple-choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with 5 tiebreaker questions. The top 3 winners will receive prizes including a Dell Inspiron Laptop, Tiny Hawk 3 FPV Drone, and a Miko Mini AI Robot.
Harmony Public Schools are tuition-free, family-focused public charter schools providing a high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year.
About Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 62 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 25 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 62 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.
