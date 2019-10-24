      Weather Alert

Haunted House Is So Scary You Have To Sign A 40-Word Waiver, Pass A Physical

Oct 24, 2019 @ 9:35am

McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee bills itself as the scariest haunted attraction in America.  How scary?  No one is allowed in without passing a physical and signing a 40-page waiver.

That’s not all – anyone attempting brave the manor must also pass a drug test and background check, show proof of medical insurance, and watch a two-hour movie of past ‘victims’ who quit before completing the tour.

In fact, owner Russ McKamey says no one has ever made it the whole way through the Manor – and promises to pay $20,000 to the first person who does so.  And each experience, Russ says, is tailored to that person’s specific fears.  McKamey Manor has been profiled in the Netflix series Haunters: Art of the Scare.

Do you think you could finish McKamey Manor?

Are you a haunted house fan?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts