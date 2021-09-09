Have a Chance of Winning $1000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar

Stop by the Texas Cafe & Bar before any Dallas or Kansas City game.
The 1st 100 people get to pick a square.
If your square matches up with the game score you’ll win a prize. (You must be there to claim your prize)
If at the end of the game any of the 4 quarter winners was the SECRET SQUARE chosen before the game, they will win $1,000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar.
We’ll play every Thursday & Sunday when Dallas & Kansas City plays. If they play on the same day, we’ll play for each game!
Come in early to pick your squares before they are gone and good luck!
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
TEXAS CAFÉ BAR AND GRILL DALLAS / KANSAS CITY SQUARES CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
TEXAS CAFE, and not ALPHA MEDIA USA or KONE-FM, is solely responsible for selecting and/or notifying all winners, as well as awarding all prizes.
Sponsor(s): KONE-FM #33 Briercroft Office Park, Lubbock Texas 79412, and Texas Café Bar and Grill 3604 50th Street, Lubbock Texas 79413 (collectively, “Sponsor”).
September 9th, 12th, 26th, October 24th, 31st, November 21st, 25th, December 2nd, 5th, 16th, 19th will have 1 contest entry period
September 19th, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, November 7th, 14th, December 12th, 26th, January 2, 2022 and January 9th, 2022 where there will be 2 contest entry periods.
These contest entry periods will be for any Thursday or Sunday Night football game where Dallas or Kansas City professional teams play. If a time or date is changed for television it will be up to the sponsor if there will be a contest entry period for that game.
Only one winner per household is permitted per contest period. Winner must sign participant release and holding a valid driver’s license.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
The 1st 100 listeners will sign for a square at the Texas Café Bar & Grill for each contest period. Winners will be chosen from the end of each quarter of the Dallas / Kansas City football game. Whoever has the square that matches with the score wins the quarterly prize.
At the end of each game, the play board will be fully revealed and the secret square will be displayed. If the secret square was a winner during the game instead of the $25 gift card, the square winner will be awarded $1,000. If the secret square wins multiple quarters, the winner will only be able to claim $1,000 total.
One entry per contest period per day. If a winning square is unclaimed during any contest period, prize can not be claimed after the win and any prize won by the empty square will be forfeited. If the secret square is a winner and it isn’t claimed, no money will be awarded.
Every winner of a square in the contest periods will be entered to win a 50” Big Screen TV that will be drawn at the end of the contest.
124 – $25 Texas Café Bar & Grill Gift Certificates. 4 will be given out each contest period per rule #4.
$1,000 cash will be given if one of the 124 contest quarters are selected is matched as a secret square. Sponsor may pull the secret square portion of the contest at any time, but all changes will be announced PRE contest period.
Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants per contest period and squares selected.
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
At the end of each quarter of the Dallas and Kansas City games, the score will indicate which square selected will be considered the winning square.
For example if Kansas City plays Cleveland and the score after 1 quarter is Cleveland 24, Kansas City 17 the winning square would have Cleveland 4 and Kansas City 7.
Winners MUST be present to win and claim any prize. If a winner is not in the building when the square is announced they will forfeit any winnings.
