Have a Chance of Winning $1000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar

Sep 8, 2021 @ 10:20pm

How would you like the chance of winning

$1,000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar ?

Here’s how you play the TEXAS CAFÉ BAR AND GRILL

DALLAS / KANSAS CITY SQUARES CONTEST :

Stop by the Texas Cafe & Bar before any Dallas or Kansas City game.

The 1st 100 people get to pick a square.

If your square matches up with the game score you’ll win a prize. (You must be there to claim your prize)

If at the end of the game any of the 4 quarter winners was the SECRET SQUARE chosen before the game, they will win $1,000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar.

We’ll play every Thursday & Sunday when Dallas & Kansas City plays. If they play on the same day, we’ll play for each game!

Come in early to pick your squares before they are gone and good luck!

 

Wanna read the fine print…

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

 TEXAS CAFÉ BAR AND GRILL DALLAS / KANSAS CITY SQUARES CONTEST

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

 

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries). 

 

TEXAS CAFE, and not ALPHA MEDIA USA or KONE-FM, is solely responsible for selecting and/or notifying all winners, as well as awarding all prizes.

 

Sponsor(s): KONE-FM #33 Briercroft Office Park, Lubbock Texas 79412, and Texas Café Bar and Grill 3604 50th Street, Lubbock Texas 79413 (collectively, “Sponsor”).

  1. Promotional Period: The TEXAS CAFÉ BAR AND GRILL DALLAS / KANSAS CITY SQUARES (the “Promotion”) begins on or around September 9th 2021, at 6P CDT and ends at Midnight on or about January 10th 2022 (the “Promotional Period”).
  2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries will be the first 100 entries for each individual contest on the following days:

September 9th, 12th, 26th, October 24th, 31st, November 21st, 25th, December 2nd, 5th, 16th, 19th will have 1 contest entry period

September 19th, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, November 7th, 14th, December 12th, 26th, January 2, 2022 and January 9th, 2022 where there will be 2 contest entry periods.

These contest entry periods will be for any Thursday or Sunday Night football game where Dallas or Kansas City professional teams play. If a time or date is changed for television it will be up to the sponsor if there will be a contest entry period for that game.

  1. Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 21years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in Lubbock, Swisher, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Crosby, Hockley, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Briscoe, and Castro counties in Texas. Employees of KONE-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win.  This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.  Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited. Individuals may only win a Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes once every sixty (60) days.

Only one winner per household is permitted per contest period. Winner must sign participant release and holding a valid driver’s license.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent.  The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

  1. Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

The 1st 100 listeners will sign for a square at the Texas Café Bar & Grill for each contest period. Winners will be chosen from the end of each quarter of the Dallas / Kansas City football game. Whoever has the square that matches with the score wins the quarterly prize.

At the end of each game, the play board will be fully revealed and the secret square will be displayed. If the secret square was a winner during the game instead of the $25 gift card, the square winner will be awarded $1,000. If the secret square wins multiple quarters, the winner will only be able to claim $1,000 total.

One entry per contest period per day. If a winning square is unclaimed during any contest period, prize can not be claimed after the win and any prize won by the empty square will be forfeited. If the secret square is a winner and it isn’t claimed, no money will be awarded.

Every winner of a square in the contest periods will be entered to win a 50” Big Screen TV that will be drawn at the end of the contest.

  1. Prizes:

124 – $25 Texas Café Bar & Grill Gift Certificates. 4 will be given out each contest period per rule #4.

$1,000 cash will be given if one of the 124 contest quarters are selected is matched as a secret square. Sponsor may pull the secret square portion of the contest at any time, but all changes will be announced PRE contest period.

  1. Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants per contest period and squares selected.

  1. Winner Selection and Notification:

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

At the end of each quarter of the Dallas and Kansas City games, the score will indicate which square selected will be considered the winning square.

For example if Kansas City plays Cleveland and the score after 1 quarter is Cleveland 24, Kansas City 17 the winning square would have Cleveland 4 and Kansas City 7.

Winners MUST be present to win and claim any prize. If a winner is not in the building when the square is announced they will forfeit any winnings.

  1. Conditions:
  2. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more.  Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.
  3. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.  It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.  In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern.
  4. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
  5. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;
  6. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii.        represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

  1. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.
  2. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent.  It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.
  3. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion.  Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws.  Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law.  The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision.  If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
  4. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.
  5. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to TEXAS CAFÉ BAR AND GRILL DALLAS / KANSAS CITY SQUARES Winner List or Official Rules Request, KONE-FM #33 Briercroft Office Park, Lubbock Texas 79412.  A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio KONE-FM #33 Briercroft Office Park, Lubbock Texas 79412.  All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.
  6. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.101thebeard.com/terms-of-use  .  The Privacy Policy of the station conducing the Promotion is located here: https://www.101thebeard.com/privacy-policy.
$1000 Squares Dallas Kansas City Lubbock Texas Cafe & Bar Win
