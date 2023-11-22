96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Have a peek at Tyler Hubbard’s typical Thanksgiving Day

November 22, 2023 12:00PM CST
Nathan Congleton/NBC

After being on the road for months, Tyler Hubbard always looks forward to unwinding and spending time with family over the holidays. 

His typical Thanksgiving Day involves everything from taking a big ol’ nap to chowing down on a holiday staple.

“Favorite Thanksgiving tradition for me is probably just getting together with family, having a big meal and watching a little football and taking a nice long nap. I mean, we didn’t reinvent the wheel with Thanksgiving by any means,” Tyler shares.

“But my Nanny does make a pretty mean sweet potato casserole, so that’s one of my favorites that I look forward to,” he adds. “I don’t know if that’s a tradition or not, but in my head it is. I love it.”

Tyler recently released a nostalgic music video for his latest single, “Back Then Right Now.” In case you missed it, you can watch it on YouTube.

