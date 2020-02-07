Have We Entered An Antisocial Media Era?
Harvard Business Review has an interesting article on what it calls an ‘era of antisocial media.’
It acknowledges that social media usage, as a whole, continues to grow. However, it points out that use among young people, ages 12-34, is leveling off or even waning.
Young people say they’re ditching their online presence, years in the making, for real relationships, in which they can be themselves. They’re also concerned about safety and privacy.
What does that mean? It means developing new strategies for reaching young people.
Have you been spending less time on social media?