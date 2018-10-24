Have You Ever Been “Mom Shamed”?

Wait just a dang minute! They’re telling me there is a term for when someone takes a jab at a mom for showing up to soccer practice lookin’ good?! I did not know this until today. Since “mom shaming” is real, I guess I’ll talk about it.

As you can see, Carrie Underwood looks damn good! The “mom shaming” comment obviously did not phase her at all. She’s not on Social Media speaking out against mom shaming or writing a song about it. She’s taking a small hit to the chin like all public figures have to do. It comes with the territory. If you put yourself out there, someone is going to hate you.

That being said, the comment was funny to me because I had the perfect picture of this woman in my head. I saw a middle aged brunette with a “just smelled a fart” look typing this tweet on her phone very angrily all while recklessly driving her minivan full of kids and soccer stuff. You seeing it too?! If not you are missing out. The tweet reads:

“My c-section scar, stretch marks, car full of equipment and 21 pounds of makeup say I’m a real sports mom.”

