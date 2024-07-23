96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Having “Bigger Houses” on country radio is a “dream come true” for Dan + Shay

July 23, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Having “Bigger Houses” spinning on the airwaves is not something Dan + Shay take for granted.

“It’s exactly what we’re going through right now. It feels genuine, it feels authentic, and it feels from our hearts,” Dan Smyers shares in a press interview. “It’s an important message that we needed to hear for ourselves. And it’s a message that we feel like country radio listeners need to hear as well.”

“To get that platform of exposing it to new audiences and to new listeners on country radio is a dream come true for us and for this song,” he adds.

“Bigger Houses,” the title track of Dan + Shay’s latest album, is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

You can catch Dan + Shay perform “Bigger Houses,” their hits and more on the Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Tickets are available now at danandshay.com.

