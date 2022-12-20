Need something fun to do for the kids? Good news! Hawaii Fluid Art is open in Lubbock!

The crew announced on their Facebook page their grand opening on December 15, 2022.

At Hawaii Fluid Art, you can have some fun mixing and pouring colors onto a canvas to later create your next masterpiece. One can participate in interactive fluid art classes, appropriate for anyone of any age.

Stop by Hawaii Fluid Art for open classes or private and offsite events. Walk-ins and booked appointments are also welcomed.

Hawaii Fluid Art wants you to leave with your art goals accomplished, and strives to create what you want in your home, office, and more!

For more information and images, visit Hawaii Fluid Art’s Facebook page here. Hawaii Fluid Art is located at 13603 off Slide.