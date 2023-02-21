96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hayashi Buffet

February 21, 2023 12:33PM CST
Share
Hayashi Buffet

Need a new hot spot for dinner? Try Hayashi Buffet! Now open in Lubbock, Hayashi Buffet offers one an assortment of foods and favorites for the whole family.

Try fresh sushi, a hot or a cold entrée. Entrées include beef and broccoli, egg drop soup, chow mein, shrimp, sesame seed chicken, and more!

One can stop by for the lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the dinner buffet from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., or the all day dinner buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more, check out Hayashi Buffet’s website here. Hayashi Buffet is located at 5608 off Slide.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Buy Me A BoatChris Janson
12:46am
GoldDierks Bentley
12:41am
Up There Down HereJake Owen
12:38am
HurricaneLuke Combs
12:34am
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
12:31am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

509 Drink Shop
3

Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20
4

How much does Luke love Nicole? Well, here’s another song about it
5

Raised on romance: Why the spirit of Valentine’s Day runs in Chris Young’s family