Need a new hot spot for dinner? Try Hayashi Buffet! Now open in Lubbock, Hayashi Buffet offers one an assortment of foods and favorites for the whole family.

Try fresh sushi, a hot or a cold entrée. Entrées include beef and broccoli, egg drop soup, chow mein, shrimp, sesame seed chicken, and more!

One can stop by for the lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the dinner buffet from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., or the all day dinner buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more, check out Hayashi Buffet’s website here. Hayashi Buffet is located at 5608 off Slide.