He Did What???

The COO of vegan food maker Beyond Meat has been arrested for chomping down on some real meat – of the human variety. 53-year-old Douglas Ramsey is facing battery charges for allegedly biting a man’s nose during a fight after Saturday’s Arkansas-Texas A&M game.

According to the police report, Ramsey was leaving a parking garage when another vehicle inched in front of him. The enraged Ramsey left his car, “punched through the back windshield”, then bit the man’s nose “ripping the flesh of the tip”, according to the police report. Ramsey is charged with third-degree battery and making terroristic threats for threatening to kill the victim. Beyond Meat is known for their realistic plant-based meat substitutes. Ramsey took over as COO last year.