“Head Over Boots”: Jon Pardi is engaged to Summer Duncan

Katie KaussJon Pardi and his girlfriend Summer Duncan are engaged. The “Head Over Boots” singer popped the big question during his second headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last night.

Dierks Bentley came to the show to support his friend and former tourmate, sharing photos on Instagram showing Jon down on one knee and embracing Summer after she said “yes” as the crowd stands and cheers in support.

“My man! @jonpardipics crushing the @therymanstage and crushing life… so proud of you pal,” Dierks writes. “Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jon revealed that the Ryman was one of the places the couple visited when they first began dating two years ago.

The show was the second of a two-night stay at the historic venue where Jon launched his headlining Heartache Medication Tour in support of his new album of the same name.

