96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Head to Sydney with Morgan Evans’ new live album + film

February 22, 2024 12:00PM CST
Share
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Morgan Evans has announced a new live album, Live At The Sydney Opera House.

Arriving April 12, the project was recorded during Morgan’s shows at the iconic venue in 2023. 

“Every night of this tour was special, thanks to all of you and this record is a thank you for all the love you showed us last year,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so stoked to share this little time capsule for everyone who was there to relive, and everyone that couldn’t be there to experience for the first time,” he added.

Morgan’s forthcoming live album will also be accompanied by a concert film.

Live At The Sydney Opera House is available for preorder and presave now. 

Morgan’s latest project, Life Upside Down EP, dropped in April 2023 and features “Over for You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Check Yes Or NoGeorge Strait
3:08pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
3:05pm
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
3:02pm
Texas Hold EmBeyonce
2:58pm
HomeBlake Shelton
2:54pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Family, Films, and 'The Crusades': A Chat with Nicholas Turturro Jr.
2

Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance
3

Dancing with Determination: Madeline Jafari's Path to 'Stomp'
4

72nd Annual Pancake Festival
5

Surviving and Thriving: Gloria Gaynor's Galentine's Day Today