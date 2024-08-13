Hear a preview of Post Malone’s “What Don’t Belong to Me”

Eager for another preview of Post Malone‘s F-1 Trillion? You’re in luck, because Posty’s shared a clip of an upcoming track, “What Don’t Belong to Me.”

So far Posty’s released and teased collabs, including “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake Shelton and “Guy for That” with Luke Combs, as well as the unreleased Tim McGraw-assisted “Wrong Ones” and Jelly Roll-featured “Losers.” But “What Don’t Belong to Me” is the first preview of a solo Posty country recording, one of three on F-1 Trillion.

The midtempo tune chronicles Posty’s struggle to fully give himself to a lover because of how his heart’s been divided.

“I wish I could give you the best/ ‘Cause you deserve much more than this hole in my chest,” Posty sings in the clip before sharing how he’s “lost a lot to that whiskey sippin’” and giving “the rest to that rockstar living.”

“Take all of me but there’s one missing/ Maybe I can’t give you what don’t belong to me,” he declares in the chorus.

You can hear the full snippet now on Posty’s social platform X.

F-1 Trillion arrives Friday and is available for preorder now.

On the live show front, Posty’s saddling up for his Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, before hitting the road for his F-1 Trillion Tour starting Sept. 8. You can grab tickets at postmalone.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.