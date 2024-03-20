Hear a snippet of Scotty McCreery’s unreleased ballad, “Red Letter Blueprint”
If you’re eager to hear an unreleased song from Scotty McCreery‘s Rise & Fall, you’re in luck.
While the project doesn’t drop until May 10, Scotty’s giving fans a peak into one of its unreleased tracks, “Red Letter Blueprint.”
The faith-based song chronicles the story of a family Bible and how it’s passed on from generation to generation.
“It leaves no doubt between what’s right and wrong/ I found a note between the pages/ It looks like grandpa’s writing/ The ink is getting faded/ But the truth is just too strong,” Scotty sings in a verse, before continuing in the piano-driven chorus.
“Where can you go when you ain’t getting nowhere/ Every turn is a dead-end road/ The rain starts to fall and you’re so lost out there/ Really only one place I know/ When your whole world falls in pieces and you don’t know how to build it back/ There’s a red letter blueprint in King James black,” he reflects.
“Is it about time to release this one?” Scotty teases in the caption of the clip on Instagram.
Rise & Fall arrives May 10, and is available for preorder and presave now.
Here’s the Rise & Fall track list:
“Little More Gone”
“Cab in a Solo”
“Lonely”
“Can’t Pass the Bar”
“Hey Rose”
“Fall of Summer”
“Love Like This”
“Slow Dance”
“No Country for Old Men”
“And Countin’”
“Stuck Behind a Tractor”
“Red Letter Blueprint”
“Porch”
