96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hear a teaser of Megan Moroney’s unreleased summer anthem

March 27, 2024 3:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Megan Moroney may have just released “28th of June,” but that’s not stopping her from teasing more new music.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer recently hopped on TikTok to tease an unreleased breakup tune.

“Throwback to how I used to care about where you went, where you been, who you’re with/ Losing my patience and checking locations and rereading texts that you sent/ I would cry 1, 2, 3, too many times/ Just wasting my prime on a guy who was more wrong than right,” goes a verse, which Megan lip-synchs in her car in the video.

“Now I don’t even know what I’m missing/ Don’t care what it is or it isn’t/ Don’t need your attention or your time/ They said ‘did you hear that’/ I say ‘no thanks I’m fine/ I think I could wish you the best/ The truth is I couldn’t care less/ How sweet it is to be so, so indifferent,” she continues in the drum-heavy chorus.

You can hear the teaser clip in full now on Megan’s TikTok.

Megan’s currently in the top 20 of the country charts with her latest single, “I’m Not Pretty.” You can find it on her debut album, Lucky, which arrived in 2023 and features the #1 hit “Tennessee Orange.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Here For A Good TimeGeorge Strait
6:57pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:53pm
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
6:50pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Statement from head coach Krista Gerlich
2

Scream 7 to Aliens Discovering Gold Records
3

Man, 22, Reported Missing After Being Kicked Out Of Luke Bryan's Nashville Bar
4

Dolly Parton Teases Beyonce Singing “Jolene”
5

Lucie Tiger stops by the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Found My Home"