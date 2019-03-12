Hear Jake Owen Talk About His Movie Debut

Jake Owen will make his movie acting debut in The Friend, a true story about a couple coping with the wife’s diagnosis of terminal ovarian cancer and the friend who uproots his life to take care of them.
The movie, which stars Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck, is being filmed in Fairhope, Alabama. The actual people involved in the story were from Alabama.
- The movie is adapted from an essay in Esquire magazine.
- Jake’s got a lot on his plate, including a new album on March 29th and a new baby in May.
- Jake’s not touring this year so that he can spend time with his new daughter when she arrives.