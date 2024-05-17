96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hear Kane Brown’s soulful cover of “Georgia on My Mind”

May 17, 2024 3:05PM CDT
Share
John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Kane Brown brought the soul to his “Georgia on My Mind” cover during Thursday’s ACM Awards, and now he’s giving you a studio version of it.

Without straying far from Ray Charles‘ classic, Kane’s rendition is piano-driven and features a gospel-like choir that augments its soulful touch.

“Georgia, Georgia/ The whole day through/ Just an old sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind,” Kane sings in the opening verse.

Kane’s “Georgia on My Mind” is available wherever you enjoy music.

The “Thank God” hitmaker is currently on his headling In The Air Tour, with upcoming stops in Las Vegas, Tempe and Orlando. For tickets, head to kanebrownmusic.com.

Meanwhile, Kane’s latest single, the Marshmello-assisted “Miles on It,” is making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:59pm
Love You AgainChase Matthew
6:57pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
6:53pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:44pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
2

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
3

"Family Ties" Scott Valentine Unveils Red Coral Universe
4

Raising a Glass to Cinco de Mayo: Joey Angelo's Agave Adventure
5

Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley