Hear Kane Brown’s soulful cover of “Georgia on My Mind”

Kane Brown brought the soul to his “Georgia on My Mind” cover during Thursday’s ACM Awards, and now he’s giving you a studio version of it.

Without straying far from Ray Charles‘ classic, Kane’s rendition is piano-driven and features a gospel-like choir that augments its soulful touch.

“Georgia, Georgia/ The whole day through/ Just an old sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind,” Kane sings in the opening verse.

Kane’s “Georgia on My Mind” is available wherever you enjoy music.

The “Thank God” hitmaker is currently on his headling In The Air Tour, with upcoming stops in Las Vegas, Tempe and Orlando. For tickets, head to kanebrownmusic.com.

Meanwhile, Kane’s latest single, the Marshmello-assisted “Miles on It,” is making its way up the country charts.

