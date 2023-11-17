96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hear Midland’s cover of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman”

November 17, 2023 4:14PM CST
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Glen Campbell‘s “Wichita Lineman” has long been a staple of Midland‘s live shows, and now the CMA-nominated trio’s finally recorded their version of the 1968 hit. 

Mark WystrachCameron Duddy and Jess Carson produced the new recording themselves.

“Its haunting melodies and lush arrangements hark back to a time when music was more sophisticated and the stories more colorful … A notion that has inspired and continues to influence our sound and songwriting,” Mark says of the Jimmy Webb song.

“The heartache and longing in the sparse lyrics provide ample space for soulful vocals that ache and move with the beat without even saying much,” Mark adds.

Next up for the band, they kick off their eight-date Up in Texas Tour February 9 in San Antonio.

