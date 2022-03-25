      Weather Alert

Heardle, the Wordle of Music, Has Users Rushing to Name That Tune

Mar 25, 2022 @ 9:38am
old notes on brown paper

If you’re a Wordle user then you’ll be happy to know there is a music version called, Heardle. The “daily musical intros game,” is barely a month old and already is getting a million users a day.   Just like Wordle, the game gives the intro to one song which you have to guess the correct artist and song title in six tries or less.   The website has an app domain and uses a Soundcloud integration. It is free and features songs from all genres and eras.   The creator, who wishes to remain anonymous says there are two million active fans, one of them being Questlove from The Roots. “I’m a big fan of Questlove; his knowledge of music is extensive and having a self-titled ‘music geek’ onboard is exciting. That he’s doing this every day is a real highlight for me,” said the creator.

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Dwight Yoakam Is Coming To Lubbock
Whiskey Myers Tour
King George Strait Has Still Got it
Actors Who Regret The Films They Did
It's A Wrap: Maury Is Officially Canceled
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On