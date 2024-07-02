HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed

HEART Announces Postponement of Remaining

North American Tour Dates

Rescheduled show information to be announced in the coming weeks

All previously purchased tickets will be honored

Today, rock legend HEART announced the postponement of all remaining shows on their headlining Royal Flush Tour and Journey/Def Leppard Stadium Tour due to Ann Wilson’s recent health concerns. In a public statement, Ann says:

Dear friends,

I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.

The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.

And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

Thank you all for the support.

This is merely a pause.

I’ve much more to sing.

Love,

Ann Wilson

Respectfully, this is the last public statement l’d like to make on the matter.

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks.

Release Provided By Heart