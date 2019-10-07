‘Heartache Medication’ for breakfast? Jon Pardi to play ‘GMA’

Capitol NashvilleYou’ll be able to start your day with a dose of “Heartache Medication” when Jon Pardi stops by Good Morning America later this month.

The “Dirt on My Boots” hitmaker is set to perform on GMA on Friday, October 18. Tune in to ABC at 7 a.m. local time to watch.

Meanwhile, the California native’s Heartache Medication album — which takes its name from his current hit — debuts at number two on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.