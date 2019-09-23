‘Heartache Medication’ for everybody: Jon Pardi preps full schedule around new album

Capitol NashvilleJon Pardi fans will get a full dose of Heartache Medication this Friday, when the California native’s third studio album arrives.

The “Head over Boots” hitmaker will play New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom that same day, and make an appearance on YouTube’s Build series as well.

From there, Jon heads to Los Angeles to play the outdoor stage on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. You can tune in to watch September 30 at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

The next day — Tuesday, October 1 — he kicks off his Heartache Medication Tour with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.