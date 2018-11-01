Heidi Klum Undergoes Epic Makeup to Go as Fiona From “Shrek” for Halloween

Heidi Klum is one of the world’s most beautiful women and her Halloween costumes are legendary. She didn’t disappoint this year when she underwent an epic makeup session to dress up as Fiona from <i>Shrek</i>. “OK everyone, it’s Halloween. Here! We! Go!” the 45-year-old model declared in the first of a series of Instagram videos on Wednesday showing her transformation. She then posted a series of clips in black-and-white (perhaps to conceal the green-skinned identity of her Halloween alter ego?) until finally sharing a full-color pic of herself in full Fiona makeup alongside boyfriend of six months, 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz–who, of course, went as Shrek.