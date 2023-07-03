96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Here are 25 cake ideas for America’s birthday

July 3, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Getty Images

In need of dessert ideas for your upcoming Independence Day celebration? Fret not, The Pioneer Woman‘s got you covered.

The cooking show recently shared 25 recipes for the best Fourth of July cakes, which include a flag cake, piña colada cake, coconut layer cake, red velvet sheet cake, berry icebox cake and good ol’ 4th of July bundt cake. 

What are you waiting for? Celebrate America’s birthday with these cakes at thepioneerwoman.com.

