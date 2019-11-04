      Weather Alert

‘Here She Comes Again’: Robin Roberts devotes an hour to Dolly a day before the CMA Awards

Nov 4, 2019 @ 10:16am

ABC/Mark LevineYou’ll be able to get a double dose of Dolly next week on ABC, as the icon not only co-hosts the CMA Awards, but also sits down with Robin Roberts for an in-depth interview.

For her eleventh pre-CMA Awards special, Robin traveled to Dollywood, Dolly’s theme park in East Tennessee, to shoot the interview. Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again also includes never-before-seen archival interviews and performances, plus appearances by Luke BryanCarrie Underwood and more.

You can tune in to watch Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again Tuesday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, before Dolly co-hosts the 53rd CMA Awards with Carrie and Reba McEntire the following day.

You’ll be able to see the show live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC as well.

