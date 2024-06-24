Herendeen announces Patrick Fediuk as assistant coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Women’s Tennis head coach, Adam Herendeen, has announced the hiring of Patrick Fediuk as assistant coach for the Lady Raiders.

“We are honored to welcome Patrick and his family to West Texas,” Herendeen said. “Patrick’s resume as a championship Division I head coach and an elite development coach speaks for itself. More importantly, he is one of the most positive and driven coaches in the country and I believe he is the perfect fit to help our team and student-athletes continue to grow here at Texas Tech!”

Fediuk spent the last five years serving as the Director of College Placement and Tournaments and Head Academy Coach at the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy on Hilton Head Island, S.C. In this role, Fediuk oversaw the placement of top junior players and colleges, facilitated the training and conditioning of players and ran many tournaments throughout the year. In addition, Fediuk spent some time at the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy as a Fitness Specialist and Coach from 2011-14 before heading to Presbyterian College.

While at the academy, he has coached in numerous national, sectional and ITF tournaments as well as 17 top-50 nationally rated recruits. Among his coaching highlights there, Fediuk aided Hayley Carter to a fifth-place finish at USTA Nationals (2013), coached Jess Jones to the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles at the Orange Bowl (2012) and helped Andrew Schafer to the finals of the 16s Eddie Herr Tournament (2011).

Prior to his time at the tennis academy, Fediuk served as the head men’s tennis coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., from December 2015 to May 2019. In his four seasons at the helm of the Blue Hose, Fediuk compiled a Big South Conference record of 21-9, highlighted by a historical season in 2017 in just his second year as head coach.

In the 2016-17 season, Presbyterian went 18-11 overall and 6-1 in conference, securing the team’s second conference regular season title in the program’s history at the time. The Blue Hose would go on to win the Big South Tournament, the first time any Presbyterian team has done so, to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Presbyterian moved to Division I.

As the head men’s tennis coach, Fediuk aided the Blue Hose to 52 wins in four years, to a Big South regular-season and tournament title, to the program’s first NCAA Tournament, a second-place conference finish in 2016 and back-to-back Big South Tournament final appearances. In addition, he coached many All-Conference and All-Academic players as well as recruited Max Benson, the highest-ranked American to ever attend Presbyterian. Benson would go on to earn Big South Freshman of the Year (2019) and Player of the Year (2021) honors. Fediuk was promoted to the head coach position after serving as the assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach from 2014-15.

“I would first like to start by thanking Adam Herendeen, Mike Ryan and all of Texas Tech Athletics for this tremendous opportunity,” Fediuk said. “The people we have met here in Lubbock have immediately made me and my family feel we wanted to be a part of Texas Tech. Coach Herendeen has proven time and time again that he’s not only a winning coach, but a phenomenal human who only wants the best for his players, staff and family. I cannot wait to get on campus and on the recruiting trail! Wreck ‘em!”

Fediuk was a four-year letterwinner for the Presbyterian men’s tennis team from 2005-09, playing primarily at court three in singles and court two in doubles. He finished his stellar career as a three-time Academic All-American (2007-09), an All-Conference Academic Team selection (2009), a Second-Team All-South Atlantic Conference player (2007), an All-Tournament team honoree (2006) and as the captain of the Blue Hose (2009).

A native of Canada, Fediuk earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in coaching and physical education in 2009. Patrick is heading to Lubbock with his wife, Nicole, their son, John, and John’s service animal, Marvin.

Release Provided By Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics