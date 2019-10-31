Here’s a ‘Wildcard’ for you: Miranda Lambert invites fans into her closet to help MuttNation

ABC/Mark LevineLots of people will be trick-or-treating today, but Miranda Lambert’s been cleaning out her closet.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” hitmaker’s launching her Miranda’s Closet eBay Charity Auction later today, all to help shelter pets through her MuttNation Foundation.

“I know it’s Halloween, but this is all treat and no trick,” Miranda says. “It’s just a great way for everyone to have fun while helping animals.”

The first phase of the auction launches today at 5 p.m. PT and runs through November 10, when a second phase will kick in and wrap a week later. Once it launches, you’ll be able to access it via eBay.com/MuttNation.

In all, there are 425 lots, all hand-picked by Miranda, including everything from street to stage clothes, shoes, jewelry and more.

The auction starts just hours before Miranda’s new album, Wildcard, launches right after midnight.

