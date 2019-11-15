Here’s to the 2010s: Florida Georgia Line dominates ‘Billboard”s decade-ending rankings

ABC/Randy HolmesAs the second decade of the 21st century comes to a close, Billboard’s looking back at the biggest songs and albums of the past ten years. And there’s one name that seems to be coming up a lot: Florida Georgia Line.
FGL has three of the top five hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs of the Decade chart, which takes streaming, airplay, and sales into account. “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha is number one, while “Cruise” and “H.O.L.Y.” follow at #3 and #5, respectively.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley’s 2012 debut, Here’s to the Good Times, is the third top-selling album of the decade as well.
Sam Hunt’s the only other act to show up in the top five of both the songs and albums rankings. “Body Like a Back Road” is Billboard’s #2 song of the 2010s, while the Georgia native’s debut, Montevallo, is the second-best-selling record as well.
Chris Stapleton’s Traveller finishes at number one on Top Country Albums.
Here’s a rundown of the top five on both lists:
Hot Country Songs
1. “Meant to Be” — Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha
2. “Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
3. “Cruise” — Florida Georgia Line
4. “Tequila” — Dan + Shay
5. “H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Albums
1. Traveller — Chris Stapleton
2. Montevallo — Sam Hunt
3. Here’s to the Good Times — Florida Georgia Line
4. Crash My Party — Luke Bryan
5. This One’s for You — Luke Combs
