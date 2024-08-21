Here’s why Cody Johnson loves connecting with you onstage

Being on stage in front of thousands may give some people the jitters. But for Cody Johnson, performing on big stages feels like home.

That warmth Cody feels is also one he makes a concerted effort to share with fans, whether they’re front row or in the nosebleed seats.

“It’s harder to play a bar. It’s harder to play in front of 15 people than it is in front of 75,000. I feel like the energy from a stadium show can sometimes overtake an artist. But for me personally, I try to look everyone in the eye,” Cody tells ABC Audio. “If I shake your hand, I’ll look you in the eye. We’re out here shaking hands.”

“Whether they’re in the top, the bottom or the back, I want everyone to know that I looked at you, I sang to you tonight no matter where your seat was,” he says. “I think that’s the key to looking and acting like you feel at home on a big stage.”

Coming up, Cody will take his Leather Tour to arenas in Rapid City, South Dakota; Billings, Montana; and Bossier City, Louisiana. You can find a full list of dates and grab tickets now at codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Cody’s currently in the top 10 of the country charts with “Dirt Cheap,” the second single from his latest album, Leather.

