Here’s your chance to be in a Blake Shelton video

June 13, 2024 2:50PM CDT
Ever wanted to be in a Blake Shelton video? Well, here’s your chance.

Blake and his team want you, the fans, to be featured in an upcoming official fan video. The request arrives ahead of the upcoming 20th anniversary of Blake’s third album, Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill, which arrived Oct. 26, 2004, and spawned the hit single “Some Beach.”

“We’re celebrating 20 years of Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill this year. Join in on the celebration and submit your videos of you on ‘some beach’ for a chance to be featured in an official fan video!” Blake’s team shared on social platform X.

To send in your photos and videos, go to blakeshelton.com/somebeach.

