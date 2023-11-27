96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Here’s your chance to grab discounted Opry tickets

November 27, 2023 3:15PM CST
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

If you’ve been wanting to see a show at the Grand Ole Opry, now might be a good time to snag tickets. 

This Cyber Monday, the Opry is offering country fans $25 off show tickets. Tickets purchased must be for shows from December to February at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Check out the full schedule at opry.com and use promo code “CYBER” at checkout to save $25 on your next show at the historic institution.

