96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Here’s your chance to pick Luke Combs’ next single

April 11, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
ABC

Luke Combs wants you to chime in on what his next single should be.

The global country star recently sent out a poll on Twitter asking fans to pick his next single. “What song did you pick to be my next on Country Radio?!” Luke tweets.

The two options are “5 Leaf Clover” and “Love You Anyway.” Both tracks are off Luke’s fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, which dropped in March.

Fans can respond to Luke’s poll on Twitter or submit a selection through an official voting link now. 

Luke celebrated his 15th consecutive number one single in March with “Going Going Gone.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
5:28pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
5:25pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
5:22pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
5:14pm
I Dont Want This Night To ELuke Bryan
5:10pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Why is Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows?