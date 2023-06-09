Here’s your final chance to visit Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival

Haven’t stopped by Dollywood for their Flower & Food Festival yet? Then be sure to do so soon before its final day on Sunday, June 11.

The springtime festival offers a stunning array of seasonal blossoms, scrumptious treats, massive mosaicultures, aerial performances and more. Visitors will also get the opportunity to take pictures under Dollywood’s signature Umbrella Sky.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.