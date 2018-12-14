Hero Military Dog Honored With Community Display Case

Over the past six years, a dog named Lucca served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, going on hundreds of missions, sniffing out explosives.

While she was on the job, no soldiers who worked with her lost their lives. And once her military career was over, Lucca spent her retirement in Starkville, Mississippi.

Patsy Stuart wanted to make sure to honor the brave dog and shine a spotlight on her accomplishments.

And so, if you visit Starkville, you’ll see a special display at the public library, all put together by Patsy.

There’s a bunch of memorabilia there, showing what Lucca did and many of the people she assisted overseas, both by keeping them safe and by boosting morale.