Hey baby, let’s go to Vegas: ‘American Idol’ season 21’s headed to Sing City

January 26, 2023 1:00PM CST
ABC

Luke Bryan‘s ready to roll the dice on a new season of American Idol.

“21 years of making dreams come true on @americanidol! Can’t wait to get this season started on Feb 19th on @abcnetwork,” he shared on his socials, along with the show’s new art and a new promo.

The photos show Luke, Katy PerryLionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest posing alongside a retro slot machine. That’s perhaps a sly nod to the fact that both Luke and Katy have ongoing Vegas residencies at Resorts World, while Lionel’s had one at the Wynn. 

The new promo continues the same theme, adding a “g” to transform Sin City into Sing City.

Season 21 of American Idol kicks off Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

